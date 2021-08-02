Pakistan’s Power Sector is The Largest Source of CO2 Emissions: Study

The power sector of Pakistan has been identified as the largest source of CO2 emissions in the country, a study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has revealed.

According to the study, two-thirds of the country’s power generation is based on fossil fuels and this share has remained constant over the last decade.

While the power sector is responsible for more than a quarter of the country’s CO2 emissions, it represents the most significant opportunity for decarbonization as zero-carbon technologies are economically competitive.

5090 MWs or 95% of Pakistan’s installed coal-based electricity generation capacity was commissioned during the last 3 years, with more than 6000 MWs still under development.

This is happening at a time when coal-based power plants and plans are being scrapped across the globe due to high climate, air pollution, and economic impacts, the study claimed.

It added that a massive cluster of coal mines and power plants, with a total of 9 power plants and a total capacity of 3,700 MWs has been proposed in the Thar region alone, of which 660 MWs has already been commissioned

The proposed plants would account for the largest sources of air pollution, mercury, and CO2 emissions in the South Asian region.