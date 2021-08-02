Telcos Fail to Meet NGMS Performance Standards in PTA Survey

The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) remained non-complaint of most of the performance threshold as per Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses, revealed independent quality of service (QoS) survey carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In order to measure the performance and service quality of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey has been carried out in twelve different cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan.

The QoS survey was carried out using Automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool i.e. “SMARTBENCHMARKER”. Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies of cities.

During Voice Calls and SMS Sessions, both A Party and B-Party mobile handsets were kept in auto detect mode, whereas, in case of Data Sessions the mobile handset were locked in 4G/LTE and 3G modes. The Voice Calls and SMS Samples were distributed as 70 percent ON-NET and 30 percent OFF-NET.

As per Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses awarded, licensees are required to meet the threshold of -100dBm or above of Reference Signal Receive Power (RSRP) with 90 percent confidence level.

The analysis of recorded signal strength revealed that Jazz remained complaint in nine cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin & Sibbi, Telenor in eleven cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Swabi, Abbottabad, Pishin, Sibbi, Noshki & Khuzdar, Ufone in eight cities including Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin, Noshki & Khuzdar and ZonG in twelve cities including Gujranwala, Kasur, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kohat, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Pishin, Sibbi, Noshki & Khuzdar. However Jazz remained non-compliant in two cities including Swabi & Khuzdar, Telenor in one city of Haripur and Ufone in two cities including Faisalabad and Swabi.

As per NGMS licenses awarded, licensees are required to meet the threshold of -100dBm or above of Received Signal Code Power (RSCP) with 90 percent confidence level.

The analysis of recorded signal strength revealed that Jazz remained complaint in nine cities, Telenor in eleven cities, Ufone in eleven cities and ZonG in eleven cities. However Ufone remained non-complaint in Sibbi.

As per NGMS licenses awarded, licensees are required to meet the threshold of minimum of 2Mbps of 4G User Data Throughput. The analysis of Survey Results of User Data Throughput revealed Jazz remained complaint in eleven cities, Telenor in ten, Ufone in six and ZonG in eleven cities. Telenor remained non-complaint in two cities, Ufone in four and ZonG in one city.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of service accessibility > 98% including Jazz in nine, Telenor in eleven, Ufone in eight and ZonG in seven cities. The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of Call Connection Time < 6.5 Seconds include Jazz in six, Telenor in two, Ufone in one and ZonG in four cities.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of Call Completion Ratio >98% including Telenor in one, Ufone in two and ZonG in one city. The analysis of QoS KPI End-to-End Speech Quality/ Mean Opinion Score of > 3 in all the surveyed cities revealed that CMOs remained non-complaint of Mean Opinion Score > 3 include; Jazz in twelve cities, Telenor in seven, Ufone in five and ZonG in two cities.

The cities where CMOs remained non-compliant of SMS Success Rate >99% include; Jazz in eleven, Telenor in eleven, Ufone in nine and ZonG in eleven.