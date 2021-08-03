Govt Increases CNG Prices in Punjab and Sindh

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has raised the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Punjab and Sindh as Rupee has depreciated against the Dollar.

The new rates of CNG will be Rs. 112 and Rs. 150 in Punjab and Sindh respectively. It is worth mentioning that the government had imposed a tax on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) at the start of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (FY 21-22) which had raised the price of CNG in Punjab.

However, Ghiyas Paracha, Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association, has rejected the CNG price hike.

Earlier, OGRA had hiked the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and now it has raised the price by Rs. 9.58 per kilogram.

Just yesterday, the government had approved a price hike of Rs. 1.71 for petrol (which now costs Rs. 119.80) and had cited price hike in the international market as the reason. Here are the updated prices:

Products Price Rs./ltr Petrol 119.80 High-Speed Diesel 116.53 Light Diesel Oil 84.67 CNG 112 (Punjab) & 115 (Sindh)