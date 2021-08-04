Biased ICC Rankings System Exposed as Babar Loses Points Despite a 50

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, failed to climb up the ICC T20I batsman rankings despite scoring a half-century in the only completed match in the four-match series against West Indies. Babar maintained his number two ranking but lost 14 ranking points as he did not bat in the other three T20Is.

The number one ODI batsman in the world had the chance to be ranked as the number one T20I batsman in the world as well if he had gotten the opportunity to bat in the entire series. Despite three T20Is being abandoned due to rain, Babar led his team to a 1-0 series victory, playing a match-winning knock of 51 in the second T20I.

Prior to the start of the series, Babar was ranked as the number two T20I batsman with 833 rating points. After the conclusion of the series he has 819 points and is 22 rating points behind the number one T20I batsman in the world, Dawid Malan. Babar is followed by Australian captain, Aaron Finch, who has 795 rating points.

Babar will have an opportunity to improve his T20I ranking in Pakistan’s next T20I series scheduled against New Zealand in September. The series has not officially been confirmed but it is expected that New Zealand will travel to Pakistan to play at least three T20Is.

Here are the top five T20I batsmen in the world: