Mohammad Hafeez Opens Up on Pakistan’s Series Win Against West Indies

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, believes that Pakistan’s 1-0 T20I series win over the West Indies has boosted the morale of the team. Hafeez said that although only one match of the series could be completed, the team played well whenever they stepped onto the field, which is a good sign for Pakistan cricket.

Hafeez said that the whole team should enjoy the series victory after a disappointing outcome in the series against England. Hafeez added that Pakistan played some good cricket in the T20I series against England as well, but could not manage to win the series.

The 40-year old believes that the team is on the right track and will have enough firepower to be a threat in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Hafeez also praised the young debutant, Mohammad Waseem Jnr., for his performance in his maiden T20I series. He said that Wasim Jnr. has a lot of talent and should be given a proper run on the T20I side.

Hafeez was named the player of the match in the second T20I for his brilliant bowling spell. He conceded only 6 runs and picked up a crucial wicket in his four overs as Pakistan managed to defend their total of 157 by just 7 runs.

The part-time off-spinner was glad at being handed the opportunity to bowl and believes he could prove to be an asset with the ball in the T20 World Cup in UAE.