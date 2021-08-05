Govt Launches Development Projects for Sports Under Kamyab Jawan Scheme

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has revealed that the government is initiating two Public Sector Development Programme’s (PSDP) projects for sports under the ‘Kamyab Jawan’ program in a bid to revive sports in the country.

ALSO READ

Shafqat Mahmood Makes a Big Announcement for Matric & Inter Students

Umar said that the sports in the country have been neglected for decades and it is time to revive the sports industry. He revealed that the two sports projects will be initiated through Higher Education Commission (HEC) and will be active in all federating units of the country.

Umar took to Twitter to make the announcement:

Reviewed 2 new PSDP projects for sports under kamyab jawan program. A talent hunt scheme and a scheme to develop sports academies/high performance centers. Both will be done thru HEC and in all Federating units of the country. Time to reverse the decades old neglect of sports — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 5, 2021

The government’s decision to initiate such projects for sports comes after a solid showing by two Pakistani athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite having limited facilities at their disposal. Pakistan’s weight-lifter, Talha Talib, and Javelin Thrower, Arshad Nadeem, both have been impressive in the mega event.

ALSO READ

PCB Confirms Schedule for New Zealand’s First Tour to Pakistan in 18 Years

Talha sparked the interest of Pakistani sports fans as he finished fifth in the 67KG weight-lifting competition, while Arshad has qualified for the final of the Javelin Throw competition, scheduled to take place on 7 August.

The sports community in the country has been vocal on social media regarding the lack of facilities and funds provided to the athletes. This has led to the government paying more attention to the sports industry and will hopefully lead to identifying many more talented athletes in the country.