PCB Confirms Schedule for New Zealand’s First Tour to Pakistan in 18 Years

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that New Zealand will tour the country for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in September and October.

This will be New Zealand’s first tour of the country in 18 years. Kiwis had a poor outing the last time they visited the country in 2003 as they were whitewashed in the five-match ODI series.

The upcoming tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, which will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, scheduled to start from 17 September. The ODI series will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The teams will then travel to Lahore for the five-match T20I series. The T20I series will commence on 25 September and all the matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Initially, New Zealand were scheduled to play three T20Is in the country but the PCB offered to play a five-match series as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Here is the full schedule:

Date Fixture Venue 17 September 1st ODI Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 19 September 2nd ODI Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 21 September 3rd ODI Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 25 September 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 26 September 2nd T20I Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 29 September 3rd T20I Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 1 October 4th T20I Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3 October 5th T20I Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan will be the first of four home series for the Men in Green in the 2021/2022 season. Pakistan are set to host England, West Indies, and Australia in the next few months as well.