Saudi Arabia Allows Visitors Vaccinated With Chinese Vaccines

Saudi Arabia has now allowed tourists who have received the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinopharm and Sinovac to enter the kingdom.

However, international travelers vaccinated with these Chinese vaccines will be required to take a booster dose of a Saudi-approved vaccine as a prerequisite to enter the Kingdom.

The development comes after the oil-rich Gulf state reopened its doors to tourists on 1 August after a 17-month closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, subject to them being vaccinated by COVID-19 vaccines manufactured either by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna.

Saudi Arabia has also launched a dedicated web portal to allow international travelers to submit their COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by official health authorities in the issuing countries.

Despite being fully vaccinated, international travelers will still be required to provide a negative PCR test report also verified by official health authorities in the issuing countries.

Vaccinated tourists are not needed to quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. However, those entering the Kingdom on previously issued tourist visas will be required to pay an additional fee of SAR 40 on arrival to cover insurance for any COVID-19 related medical expenses.