This is What the Next Generation Suzuki Cultus Will Look Like

Although it falls short of being one of the most coveted car brands in the world, Suzuki thrives in various markets around the globe due to its extensive lineup of small cars that appeal to a massive group of car buyers. Pakistan is one such market where Suzuki Alto holds the title of the ‘best-selling car’ by virtue of which the company also enjoys the top spot in the market in terms of vehicle sales.

Another popular name in the Suzuki lineup in Pakistan is the Cultus, whose current version is known as the Suzuki Celerio in other markets, and its new generation has been spotted doing road tests uncamouflaged in India.

The new Celerio looks like a baby version of the latest generation of the Suzuki Swift while sporting an upright front fascia, with a boxy but smooth silhouette, and rounded off headlights and taillights. Reports suggest that the new Celerio will be larger in size than the current generation as it will be based on the same platform as the Suzuki Swift and WagonR.

The vehicle will be offered with the same 1.0-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine as that in the current generation, along with an option for a 1.2-liter petrol engine in the top-trim level. Both the engines will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Reports add that the new Celerio will reach the Indian market later this year, and this information is of particular interest to the Pakistani car enthusiasts as the current generation of the same vehicle is sold here as well. This news implies that a possible advent of the latest generation of a new Cultus is not far-fetched.

The Origins of the Cultus in Pakistan

For more than a decade, the Cultus nameplate was adorned by the SF generation Suzuki Swift, which was essentially a hatchback version of the Suzuki Margalla and was called the ‘Swift’ in the European market.

In 2004, the Swift nameplate was given to a completely refreshed subcompact hatchback that was debuted in Pakistan between late 2010 and early 2011. Meanwhile, the Cultus nameplate continued in the Pakistani market with the same SF generation body style and chassis, and a few cosmetic and powertrain changes.

In 2017, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) debuted the Celerio in Pakistan, renamed as the ‘Cultus’. Since then, the vehicle has been a smash hit in the Pakistani car market as the company continues to sell over a thousand units each month.

The success of the current generation Cultus/Celerio in Pakistan should serve as a precedent for the PSMC to introduce the next generation vehicle in Pakistan as it will benefit both the people and the company.