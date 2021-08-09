Realize Your Entrepreneurship Dreams with Shell Tameer Awards 2021

With an aim to help young people around the country explore the options of starting their own business, Shell Tameer Awards 2021 has been launched. Applications for these awards will be open from July 16, 2021, until August 15, 2021.

What is Shell Tameer?

Shell Tameer is a program that offers enterprise skills training, coaching, and mentoring sessions, along with providing opportunities for networking and market linkages. It is a part of Shell LiveWIRE, which is a global flagship program, envisioned to strengthen local economies, by promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

The program was launched in Pakistan in January 2003 under the local name of Shell Tameer after its huge success in 18 countries worldwide. In almost two decades of its existence in the country, Shell Tameer has engaged more than 75,000 people and supported over 1,000 new ventures across the country.

What are the Award Categories?

Innovators and startups in their prototype stage will be eligible to participate in Shell Tameer Awards 2021 under the following categories:

Clean Energy Solutions (CES)

CES category includes disruptive technologies for access to energy, off-grid solutions, energy efficiency, etc.

Empowering Women (EW)

EW category includes innovative tech solutions that promote gender equality and provide new opportunities for livelihood.

Technology Innovation (TI)

The TI category encourages e-commerce, FinTech, and smart solutions for Health, Education, and Business.

Circular Economy (CE)

This category recognizes enterprises that help shift the world to a circular economy future to deliver positive environmental change.

Transportation & Mobility (T&M)

T&M category recognizes enterprises providing disruptive solutions around low-carbon transport solutions and transport sharing models.

Bright Ideas Award (BIA)

The BIA category is designed to recognize aspiring entrepreneurs that display great potential for future growth by having a compelling/winning idea.

What is in it for the participants?

Through these awards, all the finalists will be able to reap functional benefits such as:

Cash prizes for the winner and two runners-up in each category

Mentoring and training sessions by International and local experts

Media exposure to help market their start-ups more effectively

High-value business networking and investor pitches

Global exposure through Shell LiveWIRE’s international platforms

What is the application process?

To participate in the Shell Tameer Awards 2021, entrants who wish to apply can do so by creating a profile and filling the application form.

In order to enter the competition, all participants must fill in all mandatory fields and answer all questions within the relevant application form. Submission for entry opens from July 16, 2021, with the last day to apply being August 15, 2021.

Once an application is selected, the applicant will be asked to confirm participation in order to claim a spot in the competition.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Applicants who meet the following criteria will be eligible to apply for the Shell Tameer Awards 2021. To apply, you must be:

A Pakistani national

Between the ages of 18 and 40

Have a registered business entity that is less than 3 years old

Must have an idea at the prototype stage

With a vision to equip people to create sustainable livelihood opportunities, Shell Tameer provides the necessary education and tools to aspiring entrepreneurs in Pakistan. This initiative by Shell aligns well with the country’s mission to strengthen local economies by promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and meaningful employment.

With easy access to essential business knowledge and customized support, young entrepreneurs can transform their ideas into a feasible and sustainable business through Shell Tameer Awards’ platform.

To participate in the awards, click here.