China to Supply 100 Million Vaccine Doses by The End of 2021

China will supply 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan by the end of this year, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong has revealed.

During a meeting with President Arif Alvi, the Chinese envoy said that 6 million doses of Coronavirus vaccine from China will arrive in Islamabad this week while China will provide 100 million vaccine doses to Pakistan before the turn of the year.

The development is in line with the federal government’s plan to vaccinate 80 million citizens against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

Both dignitaries pledged to further consolidate their countries’ bilateral relationship in different sectors particularly in the field of information technology for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

They also stressed the need for promoting collective efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and development in the entire region.

Speaking on the occasion, the President reiterated that Pakistan and China have enjoyed excellent bilateral relations over the years and the “All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between both countries will further cement the relationship.