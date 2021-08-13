mRNA Vaccines Produce a Weak Immune Response Among Smokers: Study

Japanese researchers have claimed that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produce a weak immune response among smokers, which puts them at risk of contracting the disease despite being vaccinated.

These are the findings of a small-scale study in which 378 people aged between 32 and 54 years and with no underlying health conditions participated.

The study aimed to analyze the levels of antibodies produced by mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna three months after receiving the second dose.

According to the study, older participants had lower antibody levels. After taking age into consideration, the only risk factors associated with lower antibody count were found to be male and smoking.

Antibody levels were relatively lower in older male participants than older female participants because smoking rates were twice as high in men as in women.

Non-smokers or former smokers had a higher antibody count, the researchers found, suggesting that giving up smoking will reduce the risk of lower antibody levels.