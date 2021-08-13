Pakistan Army Aviation’s Aircraft Crashes Near Jhelum

Two Pakistan Army personnel received minor injuries after a Mushshak aircraft, belonging to Army Aviation, crash-landed in Chammala village near Jhelum on Thursday.

The two-seater aircraft flew from Nakodar Airbase at 8:41 am on a routine training mission and crashed in the nearby village at 8:45 am. Both pilots ejected safely before the crash.

Jhelum police Sub-Inspector, Ahsen Butt, said that Captain Ahmed Shah and Captain Daniyal received minor injuries upon landing. They were given first aid after being rescued.

This is the second such incident within a week. On Friday, 6 August, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer jet had crashed near Attock due to a technical fault.

A PAF spokesperson said that the aircraft was on a routine training flight when it crashed near PAF Base Minhas around 12:20 pm.

No loss of life or property was reported in the incident. A Board of Inquiry was ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.