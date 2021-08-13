PCB Confirms Schedule for England’s Historic Tour of Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that England will be touring Pakistan to play a two-match T20I series prior to the T20 World Cup. The two T20Is will be played on 13 and 14 October in Rawalpindi. England will travel directly to the UAE to take part in the T20 World Cup after the conclusion of the series.

This will be England’s first tour of the country in 17 years. They previously toured Pakistan in 2005 to play a three-match Test series and a five-match ODI series. Pakistan won the Test series 2-0 and the ODI series 3-2.

Meanwhile, England’s women’s team will also be touring Pakistan during the same time period to play a three-match ODI series. The three ODIs will be played on 17, 19, and 21 October at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB’s Chief Executive, Wasim Khan, expressed his delight at the confirmation of the tour.

He said, “We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005 and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time.”

Wasim also revealed that England are scheduled to tour the country in 2022 as well to play a limited-overs series and a Test series, as part of the ICC World Championship fixtures.

The matches were previously scheduled to be played at National Stadium, Karachi but have been shifted to Rawalpindi due to operational and logistical reasons.

Here is the full schedule for England’s tour of Pakistan: