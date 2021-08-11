Sikandar Raza Rates Food at Gaddafi Stadium as the Best in the World

Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, revealed that Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has the best food among all the cricket venues in the world.

Raza, during an interview with ESPNCricinfo, spoke about the excellent food on the menu during Zimbabwe’s stay at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Raza revealed that every Zimbabwean player loved the food at Gaddafi Stadium during their tour of the country in 2015.

The 35-year old revealed that the players were served extravagant meals every day, which included mutton, chicken, and beef dishes, along with rice, pasta, naan, and chapatis. Fresh watermelon and orange juice were also on the menu. Raza said that it was a massive selection and all the players enjoyed the hospitality during their tour.

The middle-order batsman also revealed that he is a big fan of desi tea and always prefers to have tea instead of coffee whenever he is in the subcontinent. He added that whenever he is in Europe, he prefers coffee.

Raza is currently out of action after suffering from a bone marrow infection a few months ago. He revealed that he has had to make several changes to his lifestyle after he underwent two surgeries to remove the tumor.

Raza is currently in the rehabilitation phase and is confident that he will step onto the field in the near future.

The Pakistan-born cricketer has played 105 ODIs, 17 Tests, and 42 T20Is for Zimbabwe. He is Zimbabwe’s ninth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, having scored 2,943 runs at an average of 34.22 and eighth highest run-scorer in T20Is with 524 runs.