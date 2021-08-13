SBP Reserves Fall by $223 Million in One Week

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $223 million during the week that ended on 6 August 2021.

The reserves had been recorded at $17.623 billion for the week as compared to $17.846 billion on 30 July 2021.

The SBP has made external debt repayments and payments for the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine amounting to $245 million during the last week. Coupled with other official inflows, these costs showed a decline of $223 million in the reserves.

A breakdown of the reserves shows that the net foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP and commercial banks had improved slightly by $14 million, clocking in at $7.021 billion for the week in concern.

Out of this, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country were recorded at $24.644 billion. This shows a moderate decline from the $24.853 billion that had been recorded the week before.

The import of vaccines will further dent the foreign exchange reserves as the government recently allocated a whopping amount of $1 billion for the country targeting the vaccination of 100 million people in the country. The impact of $1 billion spendings on vaccination will also dent the current account situation in the current financial year.

Vaccination Donations

The vaccination drive could hit the foreign exchange and the economy more, however, the free doses of vaccination from the various global agency is mitigating the burden.

Besides imports of vaccines, the country is being supplied doses of various brands of vaccine free-of-cost by COVAX Facility that provided 14 million doses recently in the last three months.

So far COVAX has brought 2.4 million doses of AstraZeneca, 100,160 doses of Pfizer, 6.1 million doses of Sinopharm COVID19 vaccines as well as 5.5 million doses of Moderna donated by the United States under the COVAX dose-sharing mechanism.

In this regard, the 1st batch of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Islamabad recently via the COVAX Facility with UNICEF support. This batch contains 976,782 doses; a further 5.1 million doses will be delivered to the Government of Pakistan in the coming days as part of the commitment for 6.1 million doses.

These vaccines will further strengthen the ongoing national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

To date, 11.6 million people have been fully vaccinated & nearly 33.3 million people have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan, according to National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Vaccination Drive

The government is spending millions on the vaccination drive through its centers and hospitals to prevent people from contracting the deadly infection. The provincial governments have geared up measures to set up vaccination centers in the government and private sector hospitals.

Private sector hospitals are also providing doses against charges however the number of beneficiaries is very limited.

Besides, some of the charitable organizations like JDC Pakistan and AlKhidmat Pakistan have also set up various centers in collaboration with the provincial governments in different districts.

Banks came forward such as JS Bank and Meezan Bank to support the provincial government in the commercial capital, Karachi through drive-through vaccination facilities in different areas.

The vaccination drive is also set up especially for workers of the food sector as a dedicated center is working in Karachi in collaboration with foodpanda and the All Karachi Restaurant Association.

The collaboration measures particularly through public-private initiatives have expedited the vaccination drive across the country as millions of people are receiving their doses on a daily basis.