Shaheen Afridi Closes in on Hasan Ali as Leading Wicket-Taker in 2021

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali is the leading fast bowler in Test cricket in 2021. Hasan has been exceptional ever since his comeback to the national side and has been Pakistan’s main fast bowler across all formats. Shaheen Afridi has closed the gap but he’s still second on the list.

Hasan has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 15.06, including 4 five-wicket hauls, in 5 matches he has played in 2021. It is the highest for a fast bowler this year. Hasan picked up 4 wickets in the first Test match against the West Indies but unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as Pakistan were unable to defend their target of 168 and lost the match by one wicket.

Overall, the right-arm fast bowler is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2021. Indian off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin leads the wicket-taking list with 38 scalps to his name.

Fellow Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Afridi is right behind Hasan and is the second-highest wicket-taker for a fast bowler in Test cricket in the calendar year. Shaheen has been sensational in his short Test career so far, having picked up 66 wickets in 18 matches throughout his career and his bowling in the current year has been nothing short of magnificent.

Shaheen has picked up 27 wickets at an average of 21.18, including 1 five-wicket haul, in 6 matches he has played in 2021. The 21-year old is the fifth-highest wicket-taker overall in the format in the current calendar year.

Here are the five fast-bowlers with the most wickets in 2021: