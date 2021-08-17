Babar Azam Reveals Why Pakistan are Favorites to Win T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, believes that the national team has a strong chance of bringing home the T20 World Cup due to their familiarity with the playing conditions in the UAE. Babar said that Pakistan had played their home cricket in UAE for over a decade and the upcoming T20 World Cup feels like yet another home event for them.

Babar said that most Pakistani players, including himself, have honed their craft in UAE and are comfortable while playing in the country. He said that Pakistan would have a significant advantage over other teams due to this reason.

Babar also said that he is confident that Pakistan will find the right combination for their T20 side leading up to the World Cup and will be able to fill the gaps in the batting order before the start of the tournament.

The 26-year old said that the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and England would provide the perfect platform for the team management to select the right combination and for the players to get into the rhythm for the T20 World Cup.

“All the players are excited, motivated, and enthusiastic, and view this tournament as an opportunity to showcase our prowess and re-establish our superiority in the shortest format of the game in conditions that suit us best,” Babar stated.

Pakistan will begin the campaign with a clash against arch-rivals, India, on 24 October in Dubai. Pakistan’s second match will be against New Zealand, scheduled to be played on 26 October in Sharjah at 7 pm. Pakistan will then go on to face Afghanistan on 29 October. Following that, Pakistan will face the runner-up of Group A on 2 November, and then the winner of Group B on 7 November.