PM Imran Direct Authorities to Launch Awareness Campaign About Voting Machines

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to launch an awareness campaign to explain the benefits of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to the public and all the stakeholders.

The premier took this decision on Friday, three days after the Federal Cabinet decided that the government should opt for EVMs in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The PM presided over a review meeting on the use of EVMs in the elections, which was attended by the federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, Special Assistant Shehbaz Gill, and senior officers of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The PM was informed about the Judicial Commission’s proposed legal amendments for the use of EVMs to make the election process transparent.

On Tuesday, the PM invited the opposition parties to examine the EVMs but they categorically declined the offer, saying that they will not permit the government to use EVMs in the elections.