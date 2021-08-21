Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Shows Up in Leaked 3D Renders

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has just appeared in detailed 3D renders courtesy of Evan Blass. The leak gives us a detailed look at the device from all angles in white, green, gray, violet, and blue colors.

You can check out the tipster’s tweet below for all color options.

Just like the previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE looks exactly like the Galaxy S21 with a large protruding camera bump that morphs into the phone’s side frame. The only difference is that the camera bump and the rear panel share the same color, unlike the base Galaxy S21.

According to reports, we know that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its main chipset will either be the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 depending on the region. This will be paired with 6GB to 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options.

The camera setup will include a 32MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto module. Battery capacity will be 4,500 mAh with support for 45W charging.

We have included the 3D model for the Galaxy S21 FE below. You can load it up to look at it from all angles.