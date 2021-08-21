Sony Xperia 10 III Lite Launched With eSIM Support but Less Storage

Sony has quietly launched a Lite model for the mid-range Xperia 10 III in Japan. Not much has changed on the Lite model as you now get eSIM support and less storage than before. Otherwise, the device is the same as the original.

For those unaware, eSIM support gives you a mobile network connection without having a physical SIM in your phone. That means the Xperia 10 III can have two mobile network connections since it has a physical SIM slot as well.

You get the same 6-inch OLED with 1080p resolution, HDR, 10-bit colors, and the Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. IP68 water and dust resistance are still there as well alongside the 3.5mm headphone jack. FM radio support has been removed, but it was not available in a lot of markets in the first place.

Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon 690 SoC that brings 5G support. Storage space has been cut down from 128GB to 64GB, but you still get the same 6GB RAM and a microSD card slot. The 4,500 mAh battery has support for 30W fast charging.

The main camera setup includes a 12MP primary shooter, an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera is also an 8MP shooter. You can record up to 4K videos at 30 FPS with the main camera.

The Xperia 10 III will be available in Japan next week for $425, which is 10% cheaper than the original.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite Specifications