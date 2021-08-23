Oman Lifts Travel Ban on Pakistan

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) Oman has lifted the travel ban on fully vaccinated people from Pakistan and 20 other countries that were earlier placed on its red-list for air travel.

The aviation authority on Monday confirmed that the decision would be effective from 12 pm on September 1, 2021, after which passengers from these countries would be able to travel to Oman.

It said that the decision is based on a statement made by the Supreme Committee issued on August 19, in coordination with the Medical Response and Public Health Sectors and the Royal Oman Police.

The statement said that the list barring passengers from countries prohibited from entering the Sultanate had been terminated.

“All Omani citizens, residents of Oman, visa holders of Oman, those who do not require a visa to travel to Oman, and those who can obtain a visa upon arrival are allowed to enter the country in accordance with the pre-COVID system,” it said.

However, travelers seeking entry in Oman will be required to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate confirming that they have received two doses of a vaccine approved in Oman.

“The last dose is required to have been received not less than 14 days ahead of the estimated arrival time,” it added.

The Ministry of Health will publish and update the list of vaccines approved in Oman.