NCOC Announces New Steps to Speed Up Vaccination Campaign

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to impose new restrictions on unvaccinated and partially vaccinated citizens in order to speed up the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Advertisement

Here are the restrictions on unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people and their dates as to when these will take effect across the country.

ALSO READ

What’s COVID-22? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Worry About it

Air Travel

Both domestic and international air travelers must be fully vaccinated before 30 September, otherwise, they will neither be allowed to enter or exit and travel in the country.

Motorways and Highways

People using the motorways must receive the first dose before 15 September and the second dose before 15 October while those using the highways must get the first dose before 30 September and the second dose before 30 October.

Public Transport

People using public transport including buses, trains, and metros must be fully vaccinated before 15 October or else they will be barred from using these services.

ALSO READ

New Media Authority Will be Able to Impose Fines of Upto Rs. 250 Million

Public Places

People visiting public places including shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and wedding halls must receive the first dose before 31 August and the second dose before 30 September.

Besides, the NCOC also decided to lower the eligible age for COVID-19 vaccination to 15 years.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, penned that vaccination for 17 years old individuals will start from 1 September while vaccination schedule for 15 and 16 years old will be announced later.