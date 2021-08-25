FIA Receives Over 6,000 Complaints of Sexual Harassment in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reportedly received over 6,000 complaints of sexual harassment filed by women in Lahore during the first eight months of the current year.

FIA’s cybercrime wing has registered a total of 14,108 applications since January, of which 6,168 are for sexual harassment. A large number of complaints are of blackmailing with forged video clips and photographs from social media.

Some of the complainants are college and university students who were blackmailed by their fellow students with pictures and videos that were recorded during joint educational and recreational activities.

Sources from the FIA said that a majority of the complainants are lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs, bankers, and employees of multinational and local companies.

Some complaints were for the misuse of photos and videos extracted from mobile phones and laptops that were sold before the complete deletion of personal data from them. In some cases, shopkeepers and buyers exploited the retrieved images to blackmail women.

While incidents of sexual harassment are on the rise, FIA’s action against them seems to be lagging. After receiving 6,168 complaints, it has registered only 2,575 cases and arrested 27 suspects so far.

An FIA official said that raids are being carried out throughout the city to arrest 127 suspects. He explained that some complaints are delayed when social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram refuse to provide the data required for the investigation of a case.

“The cybercrime wing can only request the organizations to provide the record as soon as possible so that legal action may be pursued,” the official remarked and added that action against such complaints is delayed until the required record are obtained.