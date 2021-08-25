US-Based Architect Reveals How to Turn Daman-e-Koh Into a Heavenly Tourist Spot [Pictures]

US-based Kashmiri and acclaimed architect, Tony Ashai, has presented a futuristic concept design for Daman-e-Koh, a viewing point and hilltop garden in Margalla Hills, Islamabad, on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the Srinagar-born architect penned that Daman-e-Koh is currently in a bad shape and the transformation could turn it into a world-class tourist destination and an iconic park for Pakistan.

Upon the request of PM ⁦⁦@ImranKhanPTI, ⁩ I presented this as a #concept to develop #Damene_Koh in Margala Hills overlooking #Islamabad, #Pakistan. It could be a world class destination and an iconic park for Pakistan. Currently the park is in a bad shape. pic.twitter.com/15GAdoDDod — Tony Ashai (@tonyashai) August 24, 2021

Ashai added that the concept behind the new design for Daman-e-Koh is to simply create a terraced garden along with food outlets that merge with the environment of Margalla Hills.

Here are some of the renders of Ashai’s idea:

Responding to the concerns of Islamabad’s residents, Ashai said that it is only an idea at the moment and nothing more than that. In case the concept is turned into reality, it will be the most environment-friendly project in the world.

Most people think that tourism is all about natural beauty. In reality, it is all about connectivity and infrastructure like airports, trains, hotels, and of course tourist destinations, noted the architect, adding that all of this requires huge investment and a lot of time. Dubai is a great example of how to build a tourism-based industry.

Note that Tony Ashai is also the architect of Namal Knowledge City (NKC), Pakistan’s first knowledge city that is being built in Mianwali. The NKC comprises a world-class lakeside campus along with a technology park, business centers, sports facilities, a hospital, shopping centers, hotels, and a housing colony for staff, faculty, and students.