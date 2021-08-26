Free Fire’s Fourth Anniversary Brings Valuable Prizes for the Players

Gear up, gamers! Garena is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its critically acclaimed battle royale Free Fire with prize bundles for all.

Advertisement

As Free Fire’s 4th Anniversary approaches, Garena has started teasing what’s coming next. This birthday will be massive as it brings a handful of exciting prizes for players, including Free Fire’s most valuable item, the Magic Cube.

In a short period of time, Free Fire has undoubtedly become a global phenomenon. With the debut of Garena’s crack at mobile battle royale game, which bloomed into a giant in 2021, the mobile gaming industry saw a breakthrough.

The game has amassed a vast user base in just four years, and it continues to grow every day. For the fourth birthday, the developer is giving back to the community in the form of in-game items.

Brand new bundle Amplified Bass Rock

M60 Captain Bubble gun skin

The MAGIC CUBE

New character – Thiva

These are the items that players can claim by logging into their Garena accounts on the 28th of August. While previously the developer has showered its player base with gadgets to boost the gaming experience, this anniversary is all about clawing towards that Booyah in a new outfit.

If you haven’t yet played Free Fire, the fourth anniversary is the perfect time to hop on the bandwagon. You get to enjoy valuable bundles just by logging in!

The anniversary events initially began on August 20, but they continue until Sunday, September 5. Players may want to stay active on the main event day to ensure that they benefit from all the prizes and bundles.

To learn how to complete missions and win prizes, simply watch this short video:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/dojO1uu7irA

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/dojO1uu7irA?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/dojO1uu7irAActual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/dojO1uu7irA

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/dojO1uu7irA?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/dojO1uu7irA



Garena Free Fire’s Turns Four-Year-Old!

Garena Free Fire was rolled out for the mobile players in August of 2017 after a series of beta testing, Devoid of major bugs and glitches, fans quickly became fans of this fresh new battle royale that pushed the competitive base to its edge in terms of skills.

Advertisement

A unique style, distinguished maps, top-notch weapons, and smooth gunplay are what made Free Fire the hot mobile game in 2021.

While Free Fire is already a global phenomenon, the developer has taken meticulous steps to ensure it is a one-stop of gaming for the audience of Pakistan. Choice features that are made specifically for the local player base have changed everything for the competitive players.

Stable ping and smooth performance are ensured with dedicated Pakistani servers. Serious players can compete at a higher level on servers that offer an optimal experience.

Urdu localization is another feature that speaks volumes about Garena’s approach with Free Fire. This brand-new feature is the emblem of inclusivity that encourages everyone to partake in the game, regardless of the language barrier.

Users can browse through the application with zero predicaments that are often caused by a complex UI laden with puzzling words.

For all of these reasons, Free Fire has set a new benchmark in esports and gaming. In May 2020, Free Fire set a record with over 80 million daily active users globally. The new combat royale has also hit the 1 billion download mark on Google Play.

This is a massive milestone that the game has achieved despite a market saturated with a swathe of battle royales. The game has managed to leave a mark on its player base.

While Free Fire’s competitive appeal is undeniable, it’s the game’s seamless mechanics that keep casual gamers coming back for more. The game’s cutthroat atmosphere is enhanced by hardheaded characters with tools and talents, as well as a large store of weapons and usefulness.

Advertisement

While Free Fire is primarily aimed at a competitive audience, it does feature several game modes that are worth playing.

With the newest esports tournaments and competitions, Garena is continuing to grow its battle royale locally and internationally. Sign in to your Free Fire account on August 28 to claim a rare bundle, M60 gun skin, and the legendary Magic Cube.

For more details related to this event, visit here: https://4nniversarychallenge.ff.garena.pk

Download and play Free Fire: https://freefire.onelink.me/Io8U/4anniversary