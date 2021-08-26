WHO Raises Concerns Over Booster Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

As wealthy countries move to announce COVID-19 booster doses, the World Health Organization (WHO) has once again raised questions over the need for booster shots.

Addressing an event in Hungary, WHO Director-General (DG), Tedros Adhanom, said that information available with the WHO does not indicate that COVID-19 booster doses are required.

DG WHO urged the rich nations to delay booster shots for two months in order to increase vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been vaccinated.

In case vaccination rates are not raised quickly enough, not only could the Delta variant become more virulent but more potent strains could emerge from these countries.

DG WHO recommended wealthy countries to administer booster doses only to people with weak immune systems.

A research study published last week in the Science journal also supports DG WHO’s suggestion that stockpiling COVID-19 doses in rich countries could lead to the emergence of new variants of viral infection in countries with low vaccination rates.