BAIC to Begin Production of its Vehicles Next Month: Report

One of the most anticipated automaker debuts since the 2020 PAPS auto show is finally going to materialize within the final quarter of 2021, as Sazgar Engineering Works Limited will start producing BAIC cars for commercial sale next month.

The news was confirmed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) in an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) yesterday that read:

We are pleased to inform you that after successful completion of trial operation, the commercial production of the BAIC vehicles will be commenced with effect from September 1, 2021.

SEWL — the local business partner of the Chinese SUV maker Haval — signed a partnership agreement with the Chinese carmaker BAIC in March 2020 for the assembling and selling of its vehicles in the Pakistani market under the Category-A greenfield status that BAIC has received as a part of the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21.

Although the vehicles that will debut initially in the Pakistani market are unknown, the company reportedly intends to launch the D20 hatchback, the X25 crossover SUV, and the BJ40 offroad SUV.

The public is eager for BAIC’s launch because it promises a more affordable car lineup. During the 2020 PAPS auto show, BAIC had put the aforementioned vehicles on public display, leading to notable excitement and numerous speculations.

Now, with its upcoming formal launch, BAIC is once again the talk of the town in Pakistan.