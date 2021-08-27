These 8 Modern Cars Will be Launched in Pakistan Soon

There has been a tremendous rise in the demand for automobiles in Pakistan mostly because of the reduction in the interest rate on car financing and the recent reduction in prices after the introduction of the new auto policy.

The existing automakers such as the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), the Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) have derived most of the benefits of these reliefs but the arrival of new automakers in Pakistan has also contributed significantly to the public’s increased interest in the car market.

After realizing the potential for growth, several automakers are planning to launch more vehicles in the Pakistani market to gain a foothold and actualize their expansions afterward.

The following passenger vehicles are reportedly expected to be debuted in Pakistan.

Kia Stonic

Of all the automakers that arrived recently in Pakistan, Kia Lucky Motors (KLM) has enjoyed the most success for being the first mover in Pakistan’s compact Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) market. Motivated by the international success, KLM is reportedly planning to introduce a smaller SUV ⁠— the 1st generation Kia Stonic ⁠— here as well.

The Stonic is Kia’s offering in the subcompact crossover SUV class that will, upon arrival, go up against the Honda HR-V, the Nissan Juke, the Toyota C-HR, the Corolla Cross, the Suzuki Vitara, and the Proton X50.

It will reportedly be available in two variants that are expected to have a 1.0-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine. The engine in the base variant makes 99 hp (possibly because of the different tuning and ECU programming), while the one in the advanced Connect trim-level will make 118 hp. Both will make 172 Nm of torque and send it all to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

As a modern vehicle, the Stonic is loaded with modern features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control, a Push Start Button, Dual Airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) technology, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC).

It is being speculated that this car will be debuted in Pakistan in the final quarter of 2021 and will be priced between Rs. 3.4 million and Rs. 4.0 million.

DFSK Glory 500

The launch of the Prince Pearl hatchback and the DFSK Glory 580 CUV in Pakistan has afforded Regal Motors a strong footing in the car market. The automaker plans to add substance to its brand value and car lineup by introducing the new DFSK Glory 500 in the Pakistani market in October.

The Glory 500 is a B-Segment Subcompact CUV that will be positioned as a rival of the MG ZS, Kia Stonic, Proton X50, and other subcompact crossover SUVs.

The Glory 500 is expected to feature a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 118 hp and 147 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

In the international market, the Glory 500 is equipped with an impressive range of tech features such as voice command, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, electronic parking, automatic brake hold assist, a panoramic sunroof, a floating 7-inch touchscreen, a multi-function steering wheel, two airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) technology, and vehicle reverse assist.

Although no statement about the launch, features, and price of the Glory 500 has been released by Regal Motors, it is presumed that it will be priced between Rs. 3.3 million and Rs. 3.7 million, which will make the Glory 500 a formidable opponent in the subcompact CUV segment, given its features and performance.

Proton X50

Despite its compelling product lineup, Proton is finding it difficult to cement itself as a daunting opponent in the Pakistani market because of supply chain issues. However, reports suggest that the automaker plans to introduce the new X50 SUV here.

Like the previous entries in this list, the X50 is a B-Segment Subcompact CUV that will challenge the MG ZS, the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Kia Stonic, and other CUVs in the same segment.

The vehicle was debuted in Malaysia late last year with two powertrain options. The base powerplant is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 148 hp and 225 Nm of torque, while the top variant is fitted with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 177 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The X50 is loaded with a myriad of spectacular features, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and traction control, ABS brakes with EBD technology, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), and Auto Park Assist (APA).

The company has not yet revealed the price of the X50 or when it will be launched, but it is anticipated that it will arrive in Pakistan next year at a price point similar to that of the Kia Stonic (between Rs. 3.5 million and Rs. 4 million).

Changan Uni-T

Based on the CUV’s otherworldly looks and design, the Changan seems like a Lamborghini super SUV done right.

Changan was the talk of the town a few months ago after it was seen testing three new vehicles in Pakistan. Although there are no official details about which of these vehicles will be launched here first, all the signs point to the Uni T CUV.

The Uni T CUV was debuted in China in April last year, and is a C-Segment compact CUV that will rival the Hyundai Tucson, the DFSK Glory 580, the Proton X70, the MG HS, and other similar CUVs in the market.

The Uni T is available in China in three trim levels, all of which feature the same engine — a 1.5 liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes a healthy 177 hp and 300 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to either the front wheels or to all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The Uni T is a modern, first-generation SUV that was launched in 2020, which means that it has some of the latest safety and convenience features, including level-3 self-drivingESP, traction control, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, automatic emergency braking, radar cruise control, among other high-tech amenities.

The price of the Changan Uni T in China starts at 120,000 Yuan (Rs. 2.83 million) and goes up to 150,000 Yuan (Rs. 3.54 million). It is likely that it be priced similar to the Hyundai Tucson, the MG HS, the Haval Jolion, and the H6 in Pakistan.

Chery Tiggo 8

The Chinese automaker Chery recently made headlines across various media outlets as two of its SUVs were reportedly imported to Pakistan for testing. One of these SUVs is the Chery Tiggo 8, which, as per several reports, will be launched in Pakistan later this year.

The Tiggo 8 is a midsize, 7-seater CUV that will probably compete with the Kia Sorento and the Toyota Fortuner.

The CUV comes with two turbocharged petrol engine options in the international market. One is a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque. The other one is a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 197 hp and 290 Nm of torque. The former is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT automatic transmission, and the latter is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Like the other CUVs in this list, the Tiggo 8 can be had with several advanced features, including cruise control, TPMS, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, and heated and ventilated seats.

It is positioned in the international market as an affordable midsize family hauler available at the same price as a well-equipped compact CUV that is around Rs. 5 million. However, time will tell if the company offers the Tiggo 8 for the same price here.

BAIC BJ40

Perhaps the most unique offering in a recent sea of CUVs in Pakistan ⁠— the BAIC BJ40 ⁠— is as much as the automaker will not admit: a Jeep Wrangler-inspired, rough and tumble off-road SUV.

Reports suggest that the vehicle will initially be launched in Pakistan with a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 218 hp and 270 Nm of torque, all of which will be sent to either the rear wheels or all four wheels (depending on the setting) via a 6-speed automatic gearbox, and low-range gears for off-roading. A diesel-powered variant will reportedly also be added to the lineup soon after.

The BJ40 is fitted with decent basic features such as all-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology, an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control (for higher specs variants), rear A/C vents, parking sensors, traction control, stability control, hill-start assist, and descent control, a modern infotainment unit, dual airbags, and a multi-function steering wheel.

Initially, it was speculated that the BJ40 would be launched here at a price of around Rs. 4.5 million, but the latest reports state that it is likely to be priced around Rs. 6.9 million, which is a steep price tag for a basic off-road SUV.

Peugeot 2008

The test unit of the Peugeot 2008 had been spotted several times over the last few months, leading the enthusiast community to speculate that the launch of the vehicle is nigh.

The 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV manufactured by the French automaker Peugeot, and goes up against other SUVs in the segment mentioned previously.

It is available with multiple powertrains in the international market and comes with three variants of the same 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine with power outputs of 101 hp, 130 hp, and 155 hp. They can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It also comes in a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 110 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and can be mated to the same gearbox options. Both these engines are also available as hybrids, depending on the variants.

The vehicle is also available in the international markets with a 100 kW all-electric powertrain that is powered by a 50 kWh battery pack that makes 136 hp and 190 Nm of torque.

Details about the launch date and the price point of the Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan are scarce but it has been reported that the Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) intends to keep the sale of Peugeot vehicles limited to a small niche of buyers who wish to have premium vehicles. Therefore, it is likely that the 2008 will be priced around Rs. 5 million.

MG GT

Ever since its arrival in the Pakistani market, MG has consistently been on the front page of automotive news outlets on account of various interesting developments. Its latest development was the arrival of the MG 5 test unit in Pakistan. It was also disclosed that the MG 5 will be renamed the ‘MG GT’ in the Pakistani market for increased appeal.

The MG GT is a C-Segment compact family sedan that, upon arrival, will challenge the Honda Civic, the Corolla, and the Hyundai Elantra.

The MG GT will be offered here with a choice of two engines: a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated 4 cylinder petrol engine that puts out 119 hp and 135 Nm of torque, and a 1.5 liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 173 hp and 230 Nm of torque.

In the international market, the vehicle can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission, but, it is assumed that the car will be offered with CVT only in Pakistan.

As the latest generation sedan, the MG GT is expected to have several amazing features such as curve brake control, adaptive cruise control, hill start assist, lane assist features, a premium six-speaker Yamaha stereo, a modern infotainment unit with Apple Carplay and Android Auto among several other amenities.

Considering that the MG GT will be launched as a direct competitor to the Corolla, the Civic, and the Elantra, it is likely to be priced similarly. However, it is not known if the GT will be launched in Pakistan as a locally assembled vehicle or a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) which will impact its price significantly.

Verdict

There are several other vehicles that could have been included in this list but the ones that were discussed have either been confirmed by official sources or people in the automotive industry.

While some vehicles such as the Kia Cerato, the Hyundai Santa Fe CKD version, and the Volkswagen Amarok have also been confirmed to debut soon, there have been no significant leads on this front.

It can be seen that the bonanza of SUVs is going strong, as this list had only one sedan that will be launched in Pakistan in the near future, which is a rather curious detail. Nonetheless, promising days are up ahead for the Pakistani car market.