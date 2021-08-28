Federal Government Shares its 3-Year Performance Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday briefed the nation about the achievements of his government on the completion of its third year.
In this regard, the government also published a comprehensive report that details the initiatives, projects, frameworks, and institutional reforms that were launched during the last three years
Here are the major achievements of the ministries, divisions, and departments under the three years of the PTI government.
Aviation Ministry
- Promulgated National Aviation Policy 2019
- Digitalized the Aviation Sector
- Issued license to Sial Air and Fly Jinnah airlines
- Effectively utilized PIA’s overseas assets
- Financial restructuring of PIA’s balance sheet
- Established Joint Search Counter (JSCs) at all airports
- Established CCTV control rooms to counter money laundering
- Developed a mobile app for weather forecast which provides information in a number of local languages
Climate Change Ministry
- Hosted World Environment Day 2021
- Launched UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration
- Revised National Climate Change Policy
- Banned the use of polythene bags
- Launched Pakistan Clean Air Program
- Launched Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project
- Mobilized youth to lead the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project
- Launched Billion Tree Honey Project
- Launched Protected Areas Initiative
- Announced stimulus packages for forests and protected areas
- Launched Marine Protected Areas Initiative
- Launched Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection program
- Introduced National Electric Vehicle Policy
- Adopted zig-zag brick kiln technology to curb smog
Commerce Ministry
- Extension of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement
- Signed an MoU on Establishment of Pak-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Trade and Economic Affairs
- Resumed with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after 13 years
- Signed an MoU on Establishment of Border Sustenance Marketplaces with Iran
- Successful Implementation of Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement
- Continuation of GSP Plus status by the European Union
- Signed an MoU between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA)
- Settled a 39-year old trade dispute with Russia and resumed bilateral trade
- Establishment of Pak Italy Footwear Technology Center in Lahore
- Establishment of Pak-Italy Textile Technology Center in Faisalabad
- Secured reentry of Pakistani Kinnow into UK market
- Signed an MOU between Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Wallonia Foreign Investment Agency (AWEX) of Belgium
- Held Pak-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Intersessional
- Publication of the first-ever report on State of Domestic Commerce
- Approval of first-ever E-Commerce Policy of Pakistan
- Set up new wings such as China Wing, Agro Products Wing, Non-Agro Products Wing, Services Wing, and Tariff Policy Wing.
Communications Ministry
- Achieved same day domestic delivery
- Introduced EMS Plus to ensure international delivery in 3 days
- Launched track and trace mobile application
- Opened postal rest houses for the public
- Implemented Foreign Remittance Initiative with NBP at 500 locations
- Introduced home delivery of Electronic Money Order
- National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) recorded 34 million violations and contributed Rs. 14.8 million to the national exchequer
- Upgraded NHMP’s helpline 130 and set emergency response center to ensure timely assistance
Defense Production Ministry
- Modernized Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF)
- Corporatization of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT)
- Transformed Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW)
- Establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Islamabad International Airport
- Increased defense exports to Rs. 60 billion and inland sales to Rs. 70 billion
- Created 8,000 jobs in the defense production sector
Economic Affairs Ministry
- Issued $4 million to NDMA for setting quarantine facilities
- Launched Polio Eradication Project worth $160 million
- Launched Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity Transmission Interconnection Project (CASA-1000) worth $35 million
- Launched Jamshoro Power Generation Project worth $100 million
- Committed International Finance Corporation (IFC) to invest $582 million
- Received $31.4 million from International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)
- Signed 36 financing agreements with World Bank
- Energy Ministry (Petroleum Division)
- Launched exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol, Balochistan
- Conducted geological mapping of 50 toposheets out of 354 unmapped toposheets of outcrop area of Balochistan
- Started supply of 40 MMCFD RLNG to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Faisalabad
- Started supply of 10 MMCFD RLNG to Bostan Special Economic Zone
- Started supply of 13 MMCFD RLNG to Bin Qasim Industrial Park
- Started supply of 13.5 MMCFD Gas at Doorstep (Zero Point) of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Sindh
- Started supply of 30 MMCFD Gas at Doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Developed Strategic Underground Gas Storages (SUGS)
- Expanded and Upgraded Pakistan Petroleum Core House (PETCORE)
- Set up National Minerals Data Centre (NDMC)
- Made 39 discoveries in oil and gas sectors
Energy Ministry (Power Division)
- Launched anti-power-theft campaign. 102,823 FIRs have been registered, 13,515 arrests have been made, and Rs. 5295 million have been recovered.
- Upgraded the system which resulted in record transmission of uninterrupted 24,200 MWs of electricity
- Launched state-of-the-art advance complaint resolution system which is linked with a mobile app, web portal, phone call, and SMS.
- Removed 19,701 hazards from residential areas
- Launched dedicated training program for the safety of workers
- Launched Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project worth $400 million in LESCO and IESCO areas
- Introduced Aerial Bundle Cables in PESCO and SEPCO areas to control power theft
- Enacted Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2020 to increase the share of renewable energy to 20% by 2025 and to 30% by 2030
- Directed DISCOs to conduct open katcheries every Saturday at the sub-divisional level to address the grievances of the consumers
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
- Achieved the revenue target for FY 2020-21 and increased the revenue collection by 18% from FY 2019-20
- Disbursed Rs. 251 billion in FY 2020-21, an increase of 21% from FY 2019-20
- Increased income tax returns for Tax Year 2020 to 3.01 million from 2.67 million in Tax Year 2019. The tax deposited in Tax Year 2020 was Rs. 57 billion, an increase of 50% from Tax Year 2019
- Integrated 11,100 Point of Sales (POS) terminal with real-time reporting system of the FBR
- Collected customs duty worth Rs. 742 billion in FY 2020-21, an increase of 18.5 from the Rs. 626 billion collected in FY 2019-20
- Seized smuggled goods worth Rs. 57.7 billion in FY 2020-21, an increase of 58% from the smuggled goods worth Rs. 36 billion in FY 2019-20.
- Inland Revenue forwarded 1,608 Investigation Reports and Red Alerts to the field formations involving revenue amounting to Rs. 244 billion and filed 71 complaints under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 where more than Rs. 62 billion were involved
- Automated the process of issuance of manual Income Tax Refunds through the establishment of CITRO
- Set up FASTER-Plus system through which the sales tax refunds are directly paid in the IBAN of the claimants with 72 hours
- Launched Virtual One Stop Shop (VOSS) which integrated the company registration process of the SECP and FBR
- Launched Alternate Delivery Channel (ADC) to allow taxpayers to pay tax online using one link channel of all banks
- Automated the registration process of GST
- Launched TaxRay application to include the maximum taxable activities of the citizens
- Launched Tax Asaan application for sales tax registration, tax payment, challan creation, online verification services
Federal Education Ministry
- Introduced Single National Curriculum
- Launched scholarship programs worth Rs. 8.46 billion in FY 2020-21.
- Reinvigorated Inter-Provincial Education Minister Conference (IPEMC) as a collaborative forum for building consensus among provinces
- Completed 100% vaccination in all educational institutes, departments, and offices
- Introduced Out-of-School Children (OOSC) Framework to facilitate the return of millions of out of school children back to schools across the country
- Enrolled 7,183 out of 11,000 out of school children in Islamabad alone
- Established Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), a think tank and research center for the improvement of the field of education
- Launched Pilot project for Blended E-learning in 200 classrooms of Islamabad
- Launched Pilot project for STEM Teaching
- Launched Online Equivalence Portal to facilitate local and overseas students
Finance Ministry
- No borrowing from State Bank of Pakistan since July 2019
- Regular issuance of Sharia Compliant Instruments
- Discontinuation of bearer Prize Bonds
- Introduced State-Owned Enterprises (SOES), Governance & Operations, Act 2021
- Foreign Affairs Ministry
- Played a leading role in facilitating the US-Taliban peace deal
- Prevented full-blown conflict with India following the events of February 2019
- Highlighted the Kashmir issue and exposed Hindutva agenda at global forums
- Opened Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 to give Sikhs from India and worldwide visa-free access to one of the holiest sites of the Sikh religion
- Reaffirmed adherence to “One China Policy” to support our biggest trading and investment partner- China
- Completed 19 CPEC projects while 28 are under development and 41 are in pipeline
- Managed the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia
- Offered to facilitate a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to reduce tensions in the Gulf
- Negotiated with Kuwait to resume the issuance of visas for Pakistani citizens
- Called for the convening of a special meeting of UN General Assembly to highlight Israel’s terrorism in Palestine
- Launched Vision Central Asia Policy with an aim to increase engagements with Central Asian nations
- Launched Engage Africa Initiative to increase Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint and expand economic engagement with African states
- Hosted official exchange of views on the human rights situation in Kashmir with the EU’s sub-committee on human rights
- Managed to resume the US’ IMET program for Pakistan
- Signed bilateral agreement with the US to lift sanctions on each other’s diplomatic staff
- Secured debt relief from G-20 for developing countries
Human Rights Ministry
- Passed Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020
- Enacted Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018
- Passed ICT Children Protection Act, 2018 and established Child Protection Institute
- Proscribed domestic child labor through amendment in Child Domestic Labor Act 1991
- Passed Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020
Industries and Production Division
- Launched Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy
- Enacted Electrical Vehicle Policy
- Enforced Auto Policy
- Launched Auto Industry Development & Export Plan (AIDEP)
Information and Broadcasting Ministry
- Established Pakistan Information Commission
- Set up Digital Media Wing
- Approved new Advertisement Policy
- Launched mobile application of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)
- Donated Rs. 42.23 million to different Press Clubs
- Set up a platform to bust fake news regarding Pakistan
- Announced Pakistan’s first National Media University
- Information Technology and Telecommunication Ministry
- Launched Google’s CS First Program
- Formulated Digital Pakistan Policy 2021
- Inaugurated Fazal Steel Technology Park
- Inaugurated HiAST Software Technology Park
- Established incubation center at Gilgit
- Announced Software Technology Park in Islamabad
- Launched Gilgit’s first Software Technology Park
- Created a total of 103,391 jobs in the IT sector
- Generated a total revenue of Rs. 3.214 billion
- Secured investment of Rs. 8.041 billion
Institutional Reforms Cell
- Set up Corporate Restructuring Company to revive sick industries
- Initiated reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue
- Started reforms in Competition Commission of Pakistan
- Introduced reforms in Auditor General of Pakistan
- Initiated reforms in Pakistan Railways
- Started reforms in Evacuee Trust Property Board
- Introduced reforms in Pakistan International Airlines, Civil Aviation Authority, and Capital Development Authority
- Implemented E-Office Suit in all federal ministries, divisions, and departments to process all cases electronically
- Revamped the websites of all federal ministries, divisions, and departments
- Started holding cabinet meetings using digital devices. Soon, all arms of the federal government will be connected digitally, removing the use of paper completely
Law and Justice Ministry
The Law and Justice Ministry enacted/drafted the following laws/amendments and acts/ordinances in the previous three years:
- Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) (Ordinance No. VI of 2019)
- The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 (VII of 2019)
- The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) (Ordinance No. XXV of 2019)
- The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance (XXVII of 2019)
- The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance (XXVI of 2020)
- The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance (XXVII of 2020)
- The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, (Rape)
- The West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking (Repeal) Act, 2018. (Act No. XXXIX of 2018)
- The Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking Cinema House (Repeal) Act, 2019 (Act No. I of 2019)
- The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act No. XII of 2020)
- The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act No. XIV of 2020)
- The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 (Act No. XV of 2020)
- The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act No. XX of 2020)
- The Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Act, 2020 (XXIII of 2020)
- The Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act, 2020 (XXIV of 2020)
- The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Act, 2020 (XXX of 2020)
- The Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Act, 2020 (XXXII of 2020)
National Health Services Ministry
- Formed a National Health Task Force
- Set up Pakistan Health and Population Strategic Forum
- Formed Federal Task Force on Population
- Developed Heath Strategy for Islamabad
- Launched PIRIMS, an online application for managing licensing, registration, and inspection activities of DRAP
- Enacted Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020
- Passed Federal Medical Teaching Institute Act 2020
- Drafted Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA)-amendment Act 2021
- Passed Pakistan Health Research Council Act
- Submitted Pakistan Nursing & Midwifery Council, Allied Health Council, Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Acts in National Assembly for approval
You can view the complete Three Years Performance Report below: