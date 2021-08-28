Federal Government Shares its 3-Year Performance Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday briefed the nation about the achievements of his government on the completion of its third year.

In this regard, the government also published a comprehensive report that details the initiatives, projects, frameworks, and institutional reforms that were launched during the last three years

Here are the major achievements of the ministries, divisions, and departments under the three years of the PTI government.

Aviation Ministry

Promulgated National Aviation Policy 2019

Digitalized the Aviation Sector

Issued license to Sial Air and Fly Jinnah airlines

Effectively utilized PIA’s overseas assets

Financial restructuring of PIA’s balance sheet

Established Joint Search Counter (JSCs) at all airports

Established CCTV control rooms to counter money laundering

Developed a mobile app for weather forecast which provides information in a number of local languages

Climate Change Ministry

Hosted World Environment Day 2021

Launched UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Revised National Climate Change Policy

Banned the use of polythene bags

Launched Pakistan Clean Air Program

Launched Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project

Mobilized youth to lead the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project

Launched Billion Tree Honey Project

Launched Protected Areas Initiative

Announced stimulus packages for forests and protected areas

Launched Marine Protected Areas Initiative

Launched Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection program

Introduced National Electric Vehicle Policy

Adopted zig-zag brick kiln technology to curb smog

Commerce Ministry

Extension of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement

Signed an MoU on Establishment of Pak-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Trade and Economic Affairs

Resumed with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after 13 years

Signed an MoU on Establishment of Border Sustenance Marketplaces with Iran

Successful Implementation of Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement

Continuation of GSP Plus status by the European Union

Signed an MoU between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA)

Settled a 39-year old trade dispute with Russia and resumed bilateral trade

Establishment of Pak Italy Footwear Technology Center in Lahore

Establishment of Pak-Italy Textile Technology Center in Faisalabad

Secured reentry of Pakistani Kinnow into UK market

Signed an MOU between Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Wallonia Foreign Investment Agency (AWEX) of Belgium

Held Pak-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Intersessional

Publication of the first-ever report on State of Domestic Commerce

Approval of first-ever E-Commerce Policy of Pakistan

Set up new wings such as China Wing, Agro Products Wing, Non-Agro Products Wing, Services Wing, and Tariff Policy Wing.

Communications Ministry

Achieved same day domestic delivery

Introduced EMS Plus to ensure international delivery in 3 days

Launched track and trace mobile application

Opened postal rest houses for the public

Implemented Foreign Remittance Initiative with NBP at 500 locations

Introduced home delivery of Electronic Money Order

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) recorded 34 million violations and contributed Rs. 14.8 million to the national exchequer

Upgraded NHMP’s helpline 130 and set emergency response center to ensure timely assistance

Defense Production Ministry

Modernized Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF)

Corporatization of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT)

Transformed Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW)

Establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Islamabad International Airport

Increased defense exports to Rs. 60 billion and inland sales to Rs. 70 billion

Created 8,000 jobs in the defense production sector

Economic Affairs Ministry

Issued $4 million to NDMA for setting quarantine facilities

Launched Polio Eradication Project worth $160 million

Launched Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity Transmission Interconnection Project (CASA-1000) worth $35 million

Launched Jamshoro Power Generation Project worth $100 million

Committed International Finance Corporation (IFC) to invest $582 million

Received $31.4 million from International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

Signed 36 financing agreements with World Bank

Energy Ministry (Petroleum Division)

Launched exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol, Balochistan

Conducted geological mapping of 50 toposheets out of 354 unmapped toposheets of outcrop area of Balochistan

Started supply of 40 MMCFD RLNG to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Faisalabad

Started supply of 10 MMCFD RLNG to Bostan Special Economic Zone

Started supply of 13 MMCFD RLNG to Bin Qasim Industrial Park

Started supply of 13.5 MMCFD Gas at Doorstep (Zero Point) of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Sindh

Started supply of 30 MMCFD Gas at Doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Developed Strategic Underground Gas Storages (SUGS)

Expanded and Upgraded Pakistan Petroleum Core House (PETCORE)

Set up National Minerals Data Centre (NDMC)

Made 39 discoveries in oil and gas sectors

Energy Ministry (Power Division)

Launched anti-power-theft campaign. 102,823 FIRs have been registered, 13,515 arrests have been made, and Rs. 5295 million have been recovered.

Upgraded the system which resulted in record transmission of uninterrupted 24,200 MWs of electricity

Launched state-of-the-art advance complaint resolution system which is linked with a mobile app, web portal, phone call, and SMS.

Removed 19,701 hazards from residential areas

Launched dedicated training program for the safety of workers

Launched Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project worth $400 million in LESCO and IESCO areas

Introduced Aerial Bundle Cables in PESCO and SEPCO areas to control power theft

Enacted Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2020 to increase the share of renewable energy to 20% by 2025 and to 30% by 2030

Directed DISCOs to conduct open katcheries every Saturday at the sub-divisional level to address the grievances of the consumers

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

Achieved the revenue target for FY 2020-21 and increased the revenue collection by 18% from FY 2019-20

Disbursed Rs. 251 billion in FY 2020-21, an increase of 21% from FY 2019-20

Increased income tax returns for Tax Year 2020 to 3.01 million from 2.67 million in Tax Year 2019. The tax deposited in Tax Year 2020 was Rs. 57 billion, an increase of 50% from Tax Year 2019

Integrated 11,100 Point of Sales (POS) terminal with real-time reporting system of the FBR

Collected customs duty worth Rs. 742 billion in FY 2020-21, an increase of 18.5 from the Rs. 626 billion collected in FY 2019-20

Seized smuggled goods worth Rs. 57.7 billion in FY 2020-21, an increase of 58% from the smuggled goods worth Rs. 36 billion in FY 2019-20.

Inland Revenue forwarded 1,608 Investigation Reports and Red Alerts to the field formations involving revenue amounting to Rs. 244 billion and filed 71 complaints under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 where more than Rs. 62 billion were involved

Automated the process of issuance of manual Income Tax Refunds through the establishment of CITRO

Set up FASTER-Plus system through which the sales tax refunds are directly paid in the IBAN of the claimants with 72 hours

Launched Virtual One Stop Shop (VOSS) which integrated the company registration process of the SECP and FBR

Launched Alternate Delivery Channel (ADC) to allow taxpayers to pay tax online using one link channel of all banks

Automated the registration process of GST

Launched TaxRay application to include the maximum taxable activities of the citizens

Launched Tax Asaan application for sales tax registration, tax payment, challan creation, online verification services

Federal Education Ministry

Introduced Single National Curriculum

Launched scholarship programs worth Rs. 8.46 billion in FY 2020-21.

Reinvigorated Inter-Provincial Education Minister Conference (IPEMC) as a collaborative forum for building consensus among provinces

Completed 100% vaccination in all educational institutes, departments, and offices

Introduced Out-of-School Children (OOSC) Framework to facilitate the return of millions of out of school children back to schools across the country

Enrolled 7,183 out of 11,000 out of school children in Islamabad alone

Established Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), a think tank and research center for the improvement of the field of education

Launched Pilot project for Blended E-learning in 200 classrooms of Islamabad

Launched Pilot project for STEM Teaching

Launched Online Equivalence Portal to facilitate local and overseas students

Finance Ministry

No borrowing from State Bank of Pakistan since July 2019

Regular issuance of Sharia Compliant Instruments

Discontinuation of bearer Prize Bonds

Introduced State-Owned Enterprises (SOES), Governance & Operations, Act 2021

Foreign Affairs Ministry

Played a leading role in facilitating the US-Taliban peace deal

Prevented full-blown conflict with India following the events of February 2019

Highlighted the Kashmir issue and exposed Hindutva agenda at global forums

Opened Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 to give Sikhs from India and worldwide visa-free access to one of the holiest sites of the Sikh religion

Reaffirmed adherence to “One China Policy” to support our biggest trading and investment partner- China

Completed 19 CPEC projects while 28 are under development and 41 are in pipeline

Managed the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia

Offered to facilitate a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to reduce tensions in the Gulf

Negotiated with Kuwait to resume the issuance of visas for Pakistani citizens

Called for the convening of a special meeting of UN General Assembly to highlight Israel’s terrorism in Palestine

Launched Vision Central Asia Policy with an aim to increase engagements with Central Asian nations

Launched Engage Africa Initiative to increase Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint and expand economic engagement with African states

Hosted official exchange of views on the human rights situation in Kashmir with the EU’s sub-committee on human rights

Managed to resume the US’ IMET program for Pakistan

Signed bilateral agreement with the US to lift sanctions on each other’s diplomatic staff

Secured debt relief from G-20 for developing countries

Human Rights Ministry

Passed Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020

Enacted Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018

Passed ICT Children Protection Act, 2018 and established Child Protection Institute

Proscribed domestic child labor through amendment in Child Domestic Labor Act 1991

Passed Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020

Industries and Production Division

Launched Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy

Enacted Electrical Vehicle Policy

Enforced Auto Policy

Launched Auto Industry Development & Export Plan (AIDEP)

Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Established Pakistan Information Commission

Set up Digital Media Wing

Approved new Advertisement Policy

Launched mobile application of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)

Donated Rs. 42.23 million to different Press Clubs

Set up a platform to bust fake news regarding Pakistan

Announced Pakistan’s first National Media University

Information Technology and Telecommunication Ministry

Launched Google’s CS First Program

Formulated Digital Pakistan Policy 2021

Inaugurated Fazal Steel Technology Park

Inaugurated HiAST Software Technology Park

Established incubation center at Gilgit

Announced Software Technology Park in Islamabad

Launched Gilgit’s first Software Technology Park

Created a total of 103,391 jobs in the IT sector

Generated a total revenue of Rs. 3.214 billion

Secured investment of Rs. 8.041 billion

Institutional Reforms Cell

Set up Corporate Restructuring Company to revive sick industries

Initiated reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue

Started reforms in Competition Commission of Pakistan

Introduced reforms in Auditor General of Pakistan

Initiated reforms in Pakistan Railways

Started reforms in Evacuee Trust Property Board

Introduced reforms in Pakistan International Airlines, Civil Aviation Authority, and Capital Development Authority

Implemented E-Office Suit in all federal ministries, divisions, and departments to process all cases electronically

Revamped the websites of all federal ministries, divisions, and departments

Started holding cabinet meetings using digital devices. Soon, all arms of the federal government will be connected digitally, removing the use of paper completely

Law and Justice Ministry

The Law and Justice Ministry enacted/drafted the following laws/amendments and acts/ordinances in the previous three years:

Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) (Ordinance No. VI of 2019)

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 (VII of 2019)

The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) (Ordinance No. XXV of 2019)

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance (XXVII of 2019)

The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance (XXVI of 2020)

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance (XXVII of 2020)

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, (Rape)

The West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking (Repeal) Act, 2018. (Act No. XXXIX of 2018)

The Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking Cinema House (Repeal) Act, 2019 (Act No. I of 2019)

The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act No. XII of 2020)

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act No. XIV of 2020)

The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 (Act No. XV of 2020)

The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act No. XX of 2020)

The Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Act, 2020 (XXIII of 2020)

The Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act, 2020 (XXIV of 2020)

The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Act, 2020 (XXX of 2020)

The Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Act, 2020 (XXXII of 2020)

National Health Services Ministry

Formed a National Health Task Force

Set up Pakistan Health and Population Strategic Forum

Formed Federal Task Force on Population

Developed Heath Strategy for Islamabad

Launched PIRIMS, an online application for managing licensing, registration, and inspection activities of DRAP

Enacted Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020

Passed Federal Medical Teaching Institute Act 2020

Drafted Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA)-amendment Act 2021

Passed Pakistan Health Research Council Act

Submitted Pakistan Nursing & Midwifery Council, Allied Health Council, Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Acts in National Assembly for approval

You can view the complete Three Years Performance Report below: