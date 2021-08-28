Netflix Releases Two Stranger Things Games on Android

Netflix had plans to enter the mobile game market and now they are finally going through with it. The streaming platform has rolled out two Stranger Things video games in Poland and subscribers will be able to enjoy them right away.

Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 were already available on the Google Play Store, but Netflix subscribers will now be able to play these games without any ads.

Netflix announced this on Twitter.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

However, Netflix warns that it’s still in the early stages of release and there is a lot of work to do. This means that you may run into problems while playing the games.

You can find these games on Netflix but the link will direct you to the Google Play Store for downloads. It appears that Netflix is now doing authentication for Netflix accounts to let devices run an ad-free version of the game.

Netflix’s end goal, however, is to let its subscribers play games without having to install them, directly through the Netflix app. This means that the Google Play Store will eventually be removed from the loop.

The games are only available in Poland for now, but other regions around the world should start seeing them soon as well.