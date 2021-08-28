Sindh is Reopening All Universities For In-Person Classes

The Government of Sindh has announced the reopening of all public and private sector universities from 30 August (Monday).

Advertisement

It has issued a notification according to which universities will resume face-to-face classes with 50 percent attendance under strict compliance with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

ALSO READ

Sindh Allows Schools With 100% Vaccinated Staff to Reopen Next Week

Accordingly, no student or staff member will be allowed to enter the universities, hostels, and offices without a coronavirus vaccination certificate.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department has also declared that all the schools in the province will reopen on 30 August and that they will be allowed to operate six days a week with 50 percent attendance.

ALSO READ

Unvaccinated Residents of Lahore to be Denied Petrol From Next Month

It stated in a notification that “All the heads of educational institutions will ensure 100% vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff by producing evidence to the concerned regional head”.