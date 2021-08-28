Wahab Riaz Bowls the Fourth Most Expensive Three-over Spell in T20s

Pakistan’s veteran left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz had a torrid start to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 as he conceded 61 runs in 3 overs in the match between St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs. Wahab’s spell is the fourth most expensive three-over spell in T20 cricket history.

The record for the most runs conceded in three overs is held by English fast bowler, Tom Curran, who conceded 63 runs in three overs in the 2019 T20 blast match between Surrey and Essex.

Here are the four most expensive three-over spells in history:

Player Overs Figures Match Tom Curran 3 63-0 Surrey vs Essex, T20 Blast 2019 Bredell Wessels 3 62-0 Namibia vs North West, CSA Provisional T20 Challenge 2014 Ben Harmison 3 62-1 Kent vs Essex, T20 Blast 2014 Wahab Riaz 3 61-0 St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2021

Wahab’s spell included a 32-run over as flamboyant West Indian all-rounder, Andre Russell smashed four sixes and one boundary in the 19th over of the innings. Russell was in peak form as he hit a 14 ball half-century, becoming the first batsman in history to score two half-centuries in 14 balls.

Russell’s explosive batting at the death of the innings and solid contributions from young Pakistani batsmen, Haider Ali (45), Kennar Lewis (48), and Andre Fletcher (47), helped the Tallawahs to post a daunting total of 255/5 on the board in the first innings.

St. Lucia Kings were unable to pose a threat to the opposition and tumbled for 135 as Tallawahs registered a 120 run victory.