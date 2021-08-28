Xiaomi Mi 12 and Redmi K50 Models Filed Online

2021 is slowly coming to an end, which means that we are starting to get news of next-generation phones. Some of these would be the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Redmi K50, which have just shown up in a new leak from the renowned tipster, Digital Chat Station.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Redmi Note 10 Production Halted as Global Chip Shortage Worsens

Xiaomi Mi 12 and Redmi K50 are not expected to launch by the end of this year, but the tipster has spotted a few new models for these devices. He says that the models which go by the names L1C, L2C, L3AC, L10AC, and L11C have just been filed online. These phones are expected to feature Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 898.

The Redmi K50, however, will have two different versions, one with Snapdragon 888 and the other with Snapdragon 898. This is because Redmi flagship phones are usually more affordable than Mi flagships with a few sacrifices in specs. We also expect the camera will be slightly lower-end than the Mi 12.

As for the Mi 12, previous rumors have said that it will have an LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its main camera will be a Samsung GN3 sensor. The Redmi K50 will have similar specifications but will be more affordable. It will also have several different models like the Redmi K40 and its endless siblings.

As mentioned before, both these phones are expected to be unveiled by the end of this year.