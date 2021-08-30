KP Approves Digital City Project Worth Rs. 1.3 Billion in Haripur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Development Working Party has approved the project ‘Digital City in Haripur’ that will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.3 billion.

The project and its total cost were approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on 27 August.

Pakistan Digital City is located near the Khanpur Interchange in Haripur and spans an area of 86 kanals. It will have an IT Park building with an area of 56,000 sq. ft for ICT companies, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) spaces, co-working facilities, and an incubation center. It will offer plots for digital and tech-based enterprises to set up their purpose-built facilities.

It also has a thriving ecosystem around it that consists of academic institutions, research centers, and an industrial base.

An application for the city will be pitched to the federal government as a candidate project to attain the status of a Special Technology Zone (STZ), thereby becoming eligible for lucrative financial incentives that can be offered to resident zone enterprises.

The provincial Minister for Science and Technology & Information Technology, Atif Khan, has urged for the timely launch and completion of the digital projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.