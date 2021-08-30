KP’s Tribal Districts Are 52% Illiterate: Survey

A survey has revealed that over 52 percent of people in seven of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal districts are illiterate, while 22 percent of the literate population have studied up to the primary level only.

The survey that was jointly conducted by the Planning and Development department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Merged Areas Governance Programme (MAGP), and United Nations Development, with the financial assistance of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of United Kingdom, revealed that ten percent of the educated people in the tribal districts have studied up to middle level and only seven percent have studied up to the matriculation level.

Additionally, only 3.5 percent of the population has studied up to the Intermediate level, two percent have Bachelor’s degrees, 1.1 percent have done their Master’s degrees, while 0.1 percent of the population of the merged areas have MPhil. or Ph.D. degrees.

South Waziristan leads the seven districts with 61.2 percent illiterate people, with Kurram at the bottom of the list with an illiteracy rate of 37.7 percent.

An educationist working in the development sector remarked that these figures are a cause for concern, and that the government must establish more middle and high schools in the merged areas to remedy the situation.