Sindh to Launch Vaccination Drive for Students of Grade 9-12

The Sindh government has decided to vaccinate all students of 9-12 classes against Coronavirus amid a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases across the province.

It was finalized in a high-level meeting jointly chaired by the provincial Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, and Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, earlier today.

According to details, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign to vaccinate students in the province will start from 6 September.

Over 2,500 teams of the provincial Health Ministry will take part in the drive. They will be tasked with making necessary arrangements for COVID-19 vaccination in educational institutes.

More than 1.4 million students of classes 9-12 will be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the premises of schools and colleges all over the province.

In the initial phase of the campaign, all educational institutes at the district level will be covered. The campaign will be extended to the sub-division level in the next phase.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the provincial Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, said that vaccination against Coronavirus is not only important for the safety of the students but also for the smooth continuation of the academic process.