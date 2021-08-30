UAE Opens Applications for Tourist Visas

The UAE government has opened applications for tourist visas from all countries, including those from previously banned states, starting from today.

Advertisement

According to the latest travel guideline, tourists coming to the UAE will be required to be vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The COVID-19 vaccines approved by the top global health agency so far are AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Moreover, tourists will also be required to take a mandatory rapid PCR test after landing in the UAE.

ALSO READ BAIC Pakistan Has Already Started Car Production, Bookings to Begin Soon

Those who want to avail the same benefits as people vaccinated in the UAE need to submit their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the authorities via the ICA platform or Al Hosn application.

Note here that all the rules for unvaccinated people, including exempted categories, will continue to remain in place, as per the latest travel guideline.