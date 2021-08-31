BRT Peshawar Reports a Loss of Rs. 1.88 Billion in FY 2020

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar has reported a loss of Rs. 1.88 billion for FY 2020.

It had borne expenses worth Rs. 1.92 billion in 10 months of the last fiscal year, and had generated only Rs. 39.9 million from passengers as fare in return.

The expenses for FY 2021 are estimated to be around Rs. 2.96 billion, and the estimated revenue from the fare is Rs. 121.64 million.

The service has incurred a loss of Rs. 4.67 billion over the last two years. If the situation continues, the loss for the current fiscal year is estimated at around Rs. 2.79 billion, according to a report by Geo News.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Wazir, has attributed the loss to low fares, and said, “On the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have kept the fares low as increasing the fares will burden the public”.