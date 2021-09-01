Govt Meets Its Vaccination Target in 20 Major Cities

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives Asad Umar has revealed that the 20 largest cities of Pakistan have vaccinated 40 percent of their eligible population against coronavirus.

The minister informed that the government set the minimum target of 40 percent for the population aged 18 and above for being partially vaccinated by end of August for 24 large cities. Out of these twenty cities met the target while the four cities to miss the target were Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera, and Quetta.

“35% of the national eligible population has received at least 1 dose. Islamabad is at 69%, Azad Kashmir 51%, Gilgit Baltistan 39%, Punjab 37%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35%, Sindh 32%, and Balochistan 12%,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted.

The minister in said that the government has set a new target for the 24 cities to achieve 40% vaccinations by the end of September.

“Partial vaccination 60% & full vaccination 40% of eligible population. These are tough targets, especially for full vaccination but achievable with a focused effort and high-quality execution inshallah,” he added.