Pakistan Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for People Aged 15 to 17

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign to immunize individuals aged 17 years across the country has started today. The vaccination drive was previously limited to citizens aged 18 years or above.

Advertisement

Last month, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that the government had decided to vaccinate individuals aged between 15 and 17 years, with the drive for 17-years-olds starting from 1 September.

ALSO READ Mobile PUBG Update 1.6 Brings Back Vikendi, Adds New Features, Improves Graphics, and More

The NCOC Chief added that the vaccination schedule for 15 and 16 years old would be announced later.

In a separate development, the vaccination campaign for administering booster doses to outbound travelers aged between 12 and 17 years has also started today. They are being administered booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at selected Mass Vaccination Centers after paying Rs. 1,270 in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

ALSO READ FBR Rolls Out Module in WeBOC System for Online Export Facilitation Scheme

Meanwhile, the Sindh government is set to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign to inoculate all students of 9-12 classes across the province from 6 September.

Over 2,500 teams of the provincial Health Ministry will take part in the drive and will vaccinate more than 1.4 million students of classes 9-12 within the premises of their schools and colleges.