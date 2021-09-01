Bahrain Removes Pakistan from Its Red List

Bahrain has removed four countries, including Pakistan, from its COVID-19 travel red list. The other delisted countries are India, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

Travelers coming from non-red list countries whose vaccination certificates are recognized by Bahrain are no longer required to take PCR tests before boarding a flight to Bahrain.

However, all passengers coming to Bahrain are still required to take PCR tests after landing and on the fifth and tenth days after arriving in the smallest country and only island state in the Persian Gulf.

According to the state-run Bahrain News Agency, the Civil Aviation Affairs has revised the travel red list on the directives of the Government Executive Committee based on the recommendations of the National Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus.

As part of its efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Bahrain placed Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal on its travel red list on 24 May this year.