Pakistani Artist Inscribes The World’s Largest Quran

A Pakistani artist by the name of Shahid Rassam has made the world’s largest Quran that will be showcased at the Dubai Expo 2020 in October.

Advertisement

The project is cast on canvas, and the inscription is on aluminum — the first of its kind in more than 1,400 years of Islamic history

Rassam is a Pakistani expatriate in the UAE who is being facilitated by Dubai-based Pakistani businessman Irfan Mustafa. He began the project five years ago and will display part of it at the six-month-long Dubai Expo.

ALSO READ Quran is Now a Compulsory Subject in Punjab’s Schools and Colleges

He has won multiple international awards and had previously inscribed the 99 names of Allah in aluminum and gold-plated letters.

An artist associated with the project being developed in Karachi revealed that “excluding the frame, the Holy Quran is 8.5-foot tall and 6.5-foot wide. It will have 150 words on one page, and the total number of pages is 550”.

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest printed Quran is 6.74 feet high, 4.11 feet wide, and 6.69 inches thick.