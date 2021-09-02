Microsoft to Launch New Surface Devices on September 22

Microsoft is launching Windows 11 on October 5. It will be available on the newest eligible PCs first and that is exactly what the company plans to launch soon.

The American software maker has announced a new Surface launch event on its website for September 22. The web page does not reveal many details but does show a glimpse of one of the upcoming Surface devices.

The image is a clear hint at the upcoming Surface Pro 8, the latest edition in Microsoft’s laptop/tablet hybrid lineup. The familiar detachable stand and keyboard accessory of the Surface Pro lineup can be seen clearly in the image.

Some reports speculate that we may also see Surface Duo 2, the company’s second foldable smartphone.

The original Surface Duo had a sleek and lightweight design, but it lacked in terms of hardware, camera quality, and software experience. The Surface Duo 2 will allegedly improve on all its predecessor’s shortcomings with revamped software, a new camera setup, and a more durable design.

Several other Surface devices are expected to tag along with the Duo 2. We may also see the Surface Book 4, but there is little known about that laptop just yet.

However, September 22 is still a few weeks away and that is plenty of time for more detailed leaks to show up.