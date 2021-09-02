Pakistan’s First Power Transmission Line Under CPEC Becomes Operational

Pakistan’s first private sector, 660kV High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Matiari-Lahore transmission line began its commercial operations on Wednesday.

“The flagship project under CPEC has achieved its commercial operation date successfully on September 1, 2021as per agreed timeline between National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) and Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC),” a statement said.

A ceremony conducted at WAPDA House Lahore was attended by the Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Azaz Ahmad, and Zhang Lei, President, CEO of PMLTC, and other representatives from both companies.

Managing Director NTDC, Azaz Ahmad, lauded the Chinese company for the timely completion of the project.

“The first ±660 kV HVDC Matiari Lahore Transmission Line will bring stability in NTDC transmission network after having crossed many bridges successfully,” Ahmad said.

The project has been completed by the Pak-Matiari Lahore Transmission Company (Pvt) Limited on a Built-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis for a term of 25 years and it will help transport power from the new generating units located in the south.