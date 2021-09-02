Study Proves Snake Venom to be Highly Effective in Fight Against Coronavirus

A molecule found in the venom of a type of snake successfully prevented the reproduction of Coronavirus in monkeys, a recently published Brazilian study has claimed.

According to the study, the molecule is called ‘peptide’ which is produced by the ‘jararacussu pit viper.’ It decreased the Coronavirus’ ability to multiply in monkey cells by 75%.

The peptide has properties that enable it to attach itself to an enzyme found in the Coronavirus called ‘PLPro,’ which plays an important part in the reproduction of the virus, without hurting other cells.

Rafael Guido, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo and an author of the study, has said “the research team has successfully demonstrated that this component of snake venom effectively inhibits a very important protein of the Coronavirus in monkey cells.”

He added, “the research team will now evaluate the efficacy of different doses of the peptide to determine whether it is able to stop the Coronavirus from entering the cells in the first place.” The team is eager to test the molecule in human cells in the future as well.

Guido also requested the public not to start hunting jararacussu pit viper across Brazil as its venom will not cure the Coronavirus. The jararacussu is one of the largest snakes found in Brazil. It lives in the coastal Atlantic Forest and can measure up to 2 meters.