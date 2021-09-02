First Ever Pakistan-EU Business Forum to Help Boost Trade With European Union

The delegation of the European Union to Pakistan is launching the first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum on 8 September to provide opportunities for both EU and Pakistani businesses to enhance bilateral trade.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara, while addressing media experts.

The inauguration ceremony of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) is expected to be attended by the representatives of local SMEs from four key sectors — Gems, Jewellery and Mining; Information Technology; Handicrafts and Fashion-wear; and Travel and Tourism.

The participants will be informed about the European Union’s GSP+ Scheme and the ways to benefit from the scheme in the initial Islamabad session. GSP+ provides two-thirds of tariff lines duty-free access to the EU market, with the rest on preferential duties.

Ambassador Kaminara said,

We are confident that the business community – especially the small and medium enterprises will take full benefit from the upcoming EU-Pakistan Business Forum and establish the right linkages to expand their trade in the EU market while the EU granted GSP+ concessions are in place.

The first part of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad will be followed by subsequent meetings in Lahore and Karachi later this year, and more sectors, including agriculture and auto-parts manufacturing, will be included in the ensuing meetings.