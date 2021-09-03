Punjab Closes Schools Across Province for the Whole Week

The government of Punjab on Friday decided to close down schools across the province from 6 September due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The provincial education minister, Dr. Murad Raas, announced the development on his official Twitter handle.

“All public and private schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to COVID-19 conditions,” the minister said, requesting students and teachers to stay home and protect their families.

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions. Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 3, 2021

The fourth wave of coronavirus is running rampant in the country, but the situation is dire in Punjab and Sindh.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan reported 3,787 infections during the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload to 1,171,578. The positivity rate stands at 6.33 percent.

Punjab recorded the highest number of cases, 1,368, followed by Sindh, 1,228. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 667 cases, Balochistan 47, Islamabad 332, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 104, and Gilgit-Baltistan 41 cases on Thursday.