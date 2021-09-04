Pearl-Continental Hotel is Coming to Hunza Valley

Complementing the natural beauty and dramatic splendor of Attabad Lake with a blend of premium hospitality, a new Pearl-Continental Hotel will open its doors to the scenic Hunza Valley soon.

Overlooking the turquoise-blue lake and surrounded by the majestic Karakoram Mountains, the five-star Pearl-Continental Hotel Attabad Lake will attract both travelers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan Services Limited and Road & Story at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Friday, 3rd September.

At the launching ceremony, the Chief Operating Officer Hospitality and Education Division Hashoo Group Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi said:

With Attabad Lake being one of the wonders of Pakistan, we are pleased to bring our five-star brand, Pearl-Continental here for welcoming guests to an extraordinary lodging experience with the unparalleled service which is our trademark.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr. Khalid Khurshid said:

Following the Prime Minister’s Tourism vision, we can retire Pakistan’s debt through the revamping of infrastructure and building facilities for tourists across the country. Investors are encouraged to come and we will facilitate them. The government of GB is also focusing on the development of new cities while ensuring the preservation of the environment.

Hashoo Group is the leading chain of hotels, which owns and operates the five-star Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, PC Legacy Hotels, and the select-service Hotel One brand in Pakistan.

Director of Road & Story, Mr. Yasar Rashid said:

Our mission is to develop quality hotels and resorts while protecting the natural environment, uplifting local communities, and helping to transfer the latest construction technologies in the area. Besides developing quality resorts, Road & Story is also in the process of developing Pakistan’s 1st tourism city, amusement park, high altitude international training grounds, and ski resorts in underdeveloped northern areas.

Road & Story is a tourism and travels firm, offering unique experiences tailored to let travel enthusiasts explore and enjoy Pakistan through its rich cultural heritage and beauty.

For their stay, guests can choose from a total of 112 standard rooms and 4 guest suites extending into a terrace and private dining facilities. They can also enjoy dining from a selection of cuisines in the all-day restaurant, mezzanine coffee, bar lounge, at the patio, on the roof, or by the poolside.

Catering to a host of wellness and recreational facilities, the hotel will house a gym, fitness center, spa, and swimming pool. The hotel will also host yoga retreats for yoga practitioners.

To keep up with their official assignments, business travelers can utilize the latest technology and services available at the Business Centre. From conferences to celebrations, the multiple Conference Rooms and halls can accommodate a wide range of private and corporate events.

Attabad Lake is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Gilgit-Baltistan, offering travel enthusiasts scores of exciting recreational activities such as boating, jet skiing, and fishing amongst others.

Guests can travel to Attabad from Islamabad by first flying to Gilgit and then driving to the destination in around 2 hours, or they can fly to Skardu and drive forth in around 4 hours. Alternately, they can also enjoy a scenic road trip of about 598.7 kilometers within eight hours and 15 minutes from the capital city, with a reduced time to reach Hunza.

The lake-front hotel promises to provide a refreshing getaway for guests, families, and business professionals seeking a rejuvenating experience filled with northern charm and premium hospitality the Pearl-Continental brand is known for.

The event was also attended by high-profile dignitaries including the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Mr. Khalid Khurshid and the Bank Alfalah CEO Mr. Atif Bajwa.