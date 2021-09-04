Punjab Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions in 15 Cities

The Government of Punjab has tightened COVID-19 restrictions in 15 major cities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, restrictions have been imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Shiekhupura, Sialkot, and Bhakkar until 12 September.

Local markets will be allowed to remain open until 8 PM. All other markets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Indoor wedding events have been banned but outdoor wedding events remain permitted with a maximum of 300 guests until 10 PM in compliance with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Additionally, shrines and cinemas will remain closed besides a ban on all types of other gatherings.

The provincial government has also decided to shut schools down from 6 September due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.